Sargodha Literary Festival concluded at Sargodha University on Thursday, a large number of literati, book lovers and culture enthusiasts visited the festival to learn more about the literary endeavors of national think tanks and to experience the cultural heritage from close quarters

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Sargodha Literary Festival concluded at Sargodha University on Thursday, a large number of literati, book lovers and culture enthusiasts visited the festival to learn more about the literary endeavors of national think tanks and to experience the cultural heritage from close quarters.

Scholarly talks, interactive debate and discussions, artist talks, film screening, book fair, art exhibition and theatrical performances, were part of the festival.

A large audience turned up to attend an interactive session 'Sargodha Alumni: Sohail Warraich' who is an eminent anchor and writer.

He shared his experiences as a student in the then Government College Sargodha and in the field of journalism as an anchor, political analyst and a writer.

He said mental toughness and hard work for specific goals are the keys to success. Your goal will keep you focused and do everything needed to achieve it.

Khawaja Najamul Hassan, renowned music producer shed light on his contribution for producing legends in the music industry of Pakistan. The session 'Tryst with Music: Celebrating the Life and Works of Khawaja Najamul Hassan' was moderated by Sheraz Haider, former deputy accountant general of Pakistan.

The session paid rich tribute to an inspirational figure for budding artists, Khawaja Najamul Hassan for making many stars and protecting their careers. The audience suggested that his experiences should be documented and passed on to the younger generation.

Another important panel discussion revealing the women empowerment was held on 'Women Voice in Punjabi Literature' in which experts including Dr Saeed Bhutta, Shehzad Rafique, Neelam Ahmad and Dr Sughra Sadaf were the guest speakers while Dr Muhammad Munir was the moderator.

The speakers discussed why woman has been conspicuously absent from our literary stage from tenth to nineteenth century. They urged to produce female dominating literature for women's empowerment.

The stunning theatrical performance on 'George Orwell's Animal Farm' directed by Dr Shahid Abbas and Ms Yaseera Warraich in collaboration with the Dramatic Society of English Department.

As part of the festival, an art exhibition was also held at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery under the theme 'Soul of Indus Civilization' featured the art of well-known artist Mumtaz Hussain. Series of paintings exhibited the historical roots of the Indus Valley Civilization.

The institute of Art and Design also organized a photo exhibition titled 'Pegs and Paggers' showcasing the sport of cavaliers through lens of camera, captured by photographers.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad the Vice Chancellor said that University was trying to revive the tradition of art, culture and the historical legacy by discovering the inherent richness of our culture and literary traditions.

Underlining the need of such events, students were of the view that literary festivals infused new life into the intellectual well-being of a people and provided an opportunity for exchanging constructive thoughts and ideas across all social boundaries.