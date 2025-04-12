Literary festival held at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The literature plays a pivotal role in shaping the society and molding the public opinion in

addition to preserving cultural values and inspiring social change.

This was said by Director General Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary

while addressing the Eshqabad Literary Festival organized at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) in collaboration with the FDA.

He highlighted the powerful impact of literature in shaping society and preserving cultural heritage in Faisalabad and said that it not only reflects the collective conscience of a nation but also serves as a guiding light for coming generations in addition to instilling in them a sense of identity, moral values and critical thinking which are imperative to build a more informed, compassionate and progressive society.

He said that Primary objective of Eshqabad Literary Festival was to promote literary activities and enrich the cultural experience of literature lovers.

He said that creative literary minds are contributing a lot to the social reforms in addition to promoting love and harmony, positive values and raising awareness through their writings.

He said that FDA was committed to promote such events as part of its social action programme and future literary festivals and cultural activities were expected to continue under this progressive vision.

Renowned poets, writers, scholars and literary enthusiasts participated in the festival which had five insightful sessions and covered the influence of literature and cultural traditions on human evolution and societal development.

These sessions included discussions on literary heritage, Punjabi dialects, traditional poetic contests (Bait Bazi) and social impact of poetic and prose creations.

The festival culminated in a grand Mushaira (poetic symposium) which was presided over by renowned

poet Iftikhar Arif while Riaz Majeed, Nusrat Siddiqui, Abbas Tabish, Qamar Raza Shahzad, Anjum Saleemi,

Shaukat Fahmi and others participated.