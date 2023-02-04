Literary festival kicks off to improve develop reading, writing skills of students

A two-day literary festival kicked off here on Saturday aiming to enhance reading and writing skills of students and professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day literary festival kicked off here on Saturday aiming to enhance reading and writing skills of students and professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event has been organized by students with the support of US-Aid and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Renowned scholars, writers, poets, journalists and more than 1000 students of different schools, colleges and universities were present in the opening day.

On the first day, children's literary activities, writing workshop, and Pashto poetic gatherings were held.

Renowned columnist, and educationist Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, Vice Chancellor of Swabi University Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, Dr Shabbana Gul and Zubair Torwali shared their views with the students and also stressed the need to revamp the curriculum according to needs of the modern age.

Talking to APP, organizer Abdur Rehman said, "The festival aims to restore the link between the writers and the readers."Theatre workshop, urdu and pashto writing workshop and journalistic writing workshop sessions will be held tomorrow (Sunday).