UrduPoint.com

Literary Festival Kicks Off To Improve Develop Reading, Writing Skills Of Students

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Literary festival kicks off to improve develop reading, writing skills of students

A two-day literary festival kicked off here on Saturday aiming to enhance reading and writing skills of students and professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :A two-day literary festival kicked off here on Saturday aiming to enhance reading and writing skills of students and professionals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event has been organized by students with the support of US-Aid and Directorate of Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Renowned scholars, writers, poets, journalists and more than 1000 students of different schools, colleges and universities were present in the opening day.

On the first day, children's literary activities, writing workshop, and Pashto poetic gatherings were held.

Renowned columnist, and educationist Dr Pervez Hoodbhoy, Vice Chancellor of Swabi University Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak, Dr Shabbana Gul and Zubair Torwali shared their views with the students and also stressed the need to revamp the curriculum according to needs of the modern age.

Talking to APP, organizer Abdur Rehman said, "The festival aims to restore the link between the writers and the readers."Theatre workshop, urdu and pashto writing workshop and journalistic writing workshop sessions will be held tomorrow (Sunday).

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Reading Swabi Nasir Jamal Abdur Rehman Sunday Event

Recent Stories

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara ..

Sharjah Municipality inaugurates 74,896sqm Al Qara&#039;in Park 4

21 seconds ago
 UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, pres ..

UAE is committed to achieving sustainability, preserving natural resources for f ..

15 minutes ago
 We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peo ..

We must sow the seeds of fraternity across all peoples, religions, and beliefs: ..

45 minutes ago
 Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Win ..

Brathwaite, Chanderpaul hit half-centuries for Windies

20 minutes ago
 Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, I ..

Systematic persecutions, extrajudicial killings, Israeli-style settler tactics i ..

20 minutes ago
 Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

Meera maintains positive thoughts towards everyone

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.