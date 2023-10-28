Literary festivals offer opportunities to rejuvenate spirits, foster unity through cultural experience: CM Baqar

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2023 | 07:18 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has said that the literary festivals, with their blend of informative sessions and entertaining aspects, offer a chance to rejuvenate our spirits and foster a sense of unity through shared cultural experiences.

The CM made these remarks while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Literature Festival organised by Pakistan Arts Council, Karachi at IBA Sukkur on Saturday.

Baqar said that in a nation where the threads of art, culture, and literature weave together the rich tapestry of identity, organizations like the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi (ACPKHI) play an indispensable role in uniting diverse cultures together.

He further added that ACKPKHI has been working tirelessly to revive and preserve our cultural heritage on an expansive scale.

The CM said that literary festivals were more than just platforms for intellectual exchange, but they were a form of cultural activism. “They provide a space where ideas flourish, imaginations soar, and diverse voices harmonize,” he said.

A large number of literary figures, poets, writers, and journalists attended the program.

