UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Literary Figure 'Mumtaz Mufti' Remembered On His Anniversary

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 03:40 PM

Literary figure 'Mumtaz Mufti' remembered on his anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Renowned distinguished literary figure in urdu literature 'Mumtaz Mufti' was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Tuesday.

Mumtaz Mufti was born on September 11, 1905 in Batala, Punjab (now in India).

He became a civil servant under British rule and started career as a school teacher.

Soon after partition, he migrated to Pakistan with his family.

Mumtaz Mufti started writing Urdu short stories while working as a school teacher before partition.

In the beginning of his literary career, he was considered a non-conformist writer having liberal views, who appeared influenced by Freud, private news channels reported.

His transformation from Liberalism to Sufism was due to his inspiration from Qudrat Ullah Shahab.

All the same, he did manage to retain his individual accent and wrote on subjects which were frowned upon by the conservative elements in society.

The two phases of his life are witnessed by his autobiographies, 'Ali Pur Ka Aeeli' and 'Alakh Nagri'.

According to forewords mentioned in his later autobiography, 'Ali Pur Ka Aeeli' is an account of a lover who challenged the social taboos of his times, and 'Alakh Nagri' is an account of an acolyte who greatly influenced by the mysticism of Qudrat Ullah Shahab.

In 1986 he received Sitara-e-Imtiaz and in 1989 he received Munshi Premchand Award. He died on October 27, 1995.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Punjab Died Same September October Family Mufti From Love

Recent Stories

Sindh govt increases quota in public sector univer ..

15 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,390 new COVID-19 cases, 1,708 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq will tie knot with Waqas Khan

33 minutes ago

Tolerance Minister, Australian Ambassador discuss ..

46 minutes ago

Kremlin Says to Look Into Reports of Russian Natio ..

19 minutes ago

Tesla exports made-in-China Model 3 to Europe

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.