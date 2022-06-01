Literary figures pay glowing tributes to Manto

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) Peshawar held a function on the life, art and personality of renowned Urdu fiction writer, Saadat Hassan Manto the other day, said a press release issued here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Peshawar held a function on the life, art and personality of renowned urdu fiction writer, Saadat Hassan Manto the other day, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Professor Owais Qarni was chief guest on the occasion while Engineer Zakaullah Gandapur and Professor Dr Ahmad Ali Aajiz were guests of honour of the occasion function.

Addressing the function, the literary figures paid glowing tributes to Saadat Hassan Manto. They said that Manto was renowned, un-substituted fictionist and top Urdu literary figure.

Highlighting the life and art of Saadat Hassan Manto, Professor Dr Abdul Sattar Khan Lowagari and Professor Dr Gulzar Jalal Yousafzai said that the writing of renowned fictionist reflects social and socio-economic situation of his era.

\