Literary figures pay tributes to services of Prof Dr Irfan Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The participants of a function organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) paid tributes to poet and writer Professor Dr Irfan Khattak.

Feroz Khan Afridi was chief guest of the function while Dr Rosham Kaleem and Prof. Dr Ahmad Ali Aajiz were guests of honour on the occasion. Whereas, Prof. Dr Zagheem Hassan presided over the function, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the function, Professor Aseer Mangal as key speaker said that Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak was a literary personality of high stature, who in recognition of his educational and literary services has received Seerat-un-Nabi Gold Medal, Cash Award, Khushal Khan Khattak Literary Award and several other awards by the provincial and district governments.

Professor Dr Roshan Kaleem, Professor Dr Ahmad Ali Aajiz and Assistant Resident Director, PAL Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nusrat also spoke on the academic and literary services of Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak in detail and said that besides teaching, he was also serving the country and nation through his pen.

On this occasion, Khan Mohammad Tanha paid tributes to Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak through his poem.

At the end of the function, Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak shared the golden memories of his life and academic and literary experiences with the participants.