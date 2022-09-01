UrduPoint.com

Literary Figures Pay Tributes To Services Of Prof Dr Irfan Khattak

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Literary figures pay tributes to services of Prof Dr Irfan Khattak

The participants of a function organized by the Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) paid tributes to poet and writer Professor Dr Irfan Khattak

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :The participants of a function organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) paid tributes to poet and writer Professor Dr Irfan Khattak.

Feroz Khan Afridi was chief guest of the function while Dr Rosham Kaleem and Prof. Dr Ahmad Ali Aajiz were guests of honour on the occasion. Whereas, Prof. Dr Zagheem Hassan presided over the function, said a news release issued here on Thursday.

Addressing the function, Professor Aseer Mangal as key speaker said that Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak was a literary personality of high stature, who in recognition of his educational and literary services has received Seerat-un-Nabi Gold Medal, Cash Award, Khushal Khan Khattak Literary Award and several other awards by the provincial and district governments.

Professor Dr Roshan Kaleem, Professor Dr Ahmad Ali Aajiz and Assistant Resident Director, PAL Peshawar, Khan Badshah Nusrat also spoke on the academic and literary services of Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak in detail and said that besides teaching, he was also serving the country and nation through his pen.

On this occasion, Khan Mohammad Tanha paid tributes to Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak through his poem.

At the end of the function, Prof. Dr Irfan Khattak shared the golden memories of his life and academic and literary experiences with the participants.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Peruvian Nuevo Sol Gold Afridi

Recent Stories

Gillani urges philanthropists to donate generously ..

Gillani urges philanthropists to donate generously for flood affectees

28 seconds ago
 US Pledges $80Mln for Food Security in Afghanistan ..

US Pledges $80Mln for Food Security in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Fas ..

59 seconds ago
 China Says Japan Hypes Regional Tensions to Abolis ..

China Says Japan Hypes Regional Tensions to Abolish Pacifist Constitution

1 minute ago
 Medical facilities being provided to flood victims ..

Medical facilities being provided to flood victims at coastal areas of Lasbela

1 minute ago
 21 truckloads of relief items dispatched to flood- ..

21 truckloads of relief items dispatched to flood-hit districts

1 minute ago
 Navy intensifies rescue, relief operations in remo ..

Navy intensifies rescue, relief operations in remote flood-hit areas

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.