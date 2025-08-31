Literary gathering with Farrukh Yar held at arts council

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) The Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a vibrant and remarkable literary gathering in which renowned poet Farrukh Yar was the chief guest, sharing insightful thoughts on prose poetry.

The event which saw participation from writers and literature enthusiasts from across the country, keeping the atmosphere lively until late, was moderated by distinguished poet and novelist Zahir Niaz Qaisrani.

PAC’s Executive Director, Athar Masood, as the host, added grace to the event with his engaging speech, lending official significance to the occasion.

The question-and-answer session was both engaging and thought-provoking. Notable literary figures Sultan Nasir and Dr. Arshad Maraj posed questions to Farrukh Yar about the technical and intellectual aspects of prose poetry.

Responding with depth and literary insight, Farrukh Yar explained that prose poetry was not merely a technical experiment but a powerful medium to express human emotions and societal consciousness in a novel way.

He emphasized that the evocative power of words in prose poetry directly impacts the reader.

“Whether prose or verse, poetry that comes from the heart always resonates with the reader", he said.

The audience greatly appreciated Farrukh Yar’s discourse and responses. Many attendees described the evening as not just a literary gathering but a profound intellectual experience that enlightened both mind and heart.

The event was graced by prominent literary figures, including Iftikhar Arif and Dr. Munir, whose presence added vibrancy and depth to the gathering. Participants expressed rejoice at PAC’s efforts to regularly organize such events, significantly contributing to the promotion of literature.

The literary session was followed by a musical performance, where renowned rabab player Bilal Khan enthralled the audience with timeless melodies, accompanied by a tabla artist who captivated the crowd with rhythmic brilliance.

PAC Director Muhammad Shakoor thanked the participants for their enthusiastic involvement.