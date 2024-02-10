Literary icon Amjad Islam Amjad remembered on his first death anniversary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) The first death anniversary of renowned playwright and literary icon Amjad islam Amjad was observed across the country on Saturday.

Amjad Islam Amjad was born on August 4, 1944 in Lahore. He made valuable contribution to the fields of drama and poetry. Amjad Islam authored more than 40 books in his career.

He received many awards for his literary work including the Pride of Performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz.

Some of the most-acclaimed tv series he wrote for ptv include Waris, Dehleez, Samandar, Waqt, Fishaar, Raat, Din, Eendhen, and Inkaar.

He also wrote some plays for children including Jadu Ki Sheeshi, Bahadur Shehzada, and Daal Mei Kala.

Outside Pakistan, he has been honoured by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award.

Amjad Islam Amjad passed away on this day last year in Lahore after a heart attack.