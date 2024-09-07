Open Menu

Literary Icon 'Ashfaq Ahmad' Remembered On His 20th Death Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published September 07, 2024 | 01:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) The twentieth death anniversary of eminent storyteller, writer, playwright and broadcaster Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Saturday across the country.

All media platforms were filled with glowing tributes, anecdotes, and reflections on his life, work, and achievements in the literary field.

Ashfaq Ahmad is remembered as a man who left an indelible mark on the world of words.

Ashfaq Ahmad wrote dozens of tv dramas and hosted a famous programme on Radio Pakistan “Talqeen Shah” which was broadcast by Radio Pakistan for about 35 years, ptv news channel reported.

His famous PTV plays were “Munchaley ka Soda” “Aik Muhobaat Sao Afsaney” “Tota Kahani” “Hairat Kada” and “Afsaney”.

On television, Ahmad penned the script of several plays that went on to become popular with audiences including, "Uchhay Burj Lahore De", "Tali Thallay", and "Tota Kahani".

He also made a feature film called "Dhop aur Saya" in the 60’s.

Ahmed married Pakistani novelist, and playwright Banu Qudsia, who was also a well-known author and literary personality.

He received both the Presidential Pride of Performance award and Sitar-e-Imtiaz.

Ashfaq Ahmad died on this day in 2004 in Lahore.

