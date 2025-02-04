Literary Icon Bano Qudsia Remembered On Her Eighth Death Anniversary
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 06:11 PM
The eighth death anniversary of renowned Pakistani novelist, playwright, and short story writer Bano Qudsia was observed on Tuesday
Born on November 28, 1928, in Firozepur, British India, Bano Qudsia later became one of the most influential figures in Urdu literature. She was the wife of the legendary writer Ashfaq Ahmed, with whom she shared a deep intellectual and literary bond.
Her masterpiece Raja Gidh remains one of the most celebrated novels in modern Urdu literature, exploring themes of morality, spirituality, and human psychology.
Throughout her career, she authored numerous acclaimed works, including Aatish-i-Zer-i-Paa, Aik Din, Asay Pasay, Chahar Chaman, Chhotaa Sheher Baray Log, Footpath ki Ghaas, Haasil Ghaat, and Hawa Kay Naam. In the realm of drama, her plays Aadhi Baat, Tamasil, Seharay, Khaleej, and Hawa ke Naam captivated audiences with their depth and social commentary.
Her contributions to Urdu literature were recognized at the highest level, earning her the prestigious Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 1983 and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2000.
Bano Qudsia passed away on February 4, 2017, in Lahore at the age of 88.
