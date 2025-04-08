Literary icon Mrs. Naeem Fatima visits NBF

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Distinguished writer and literary figure Mrs Naeem Fatima paid a visit to the National Book Foundation (NBF) Head Office in Islamabad, where she held a meeting with Managing Director Kamran Jahangir.

During her visit, she engaged in discussions on promoting literature and reading culture in Pakistan.

In this regard, a key decision was made to launch Adbi Baithak and similar literary initiatives in major cities including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar.

A comprehensive and formal plan would soon be developed in consultation with Mrs Naeem Fatima to implement these activities.

The initiatives were aimed at fostering literary appreciation, encouraging community dialogue, and enhancing public interaction with books and authors. Secretary of NBF Murad Ali Mohmand and In-charge Publications Wing Nazia Rehman, were also present on the occasion.