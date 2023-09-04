Open Menu

Literary Icon Mushtaq Yousufi Remembered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Literary icon Mushtaq Yousufi remembered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Famous urdu literary icon and humourist Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi was remembered on his birth anniversary on Monday.

Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi was born on September 4, 1923, in Jaipur, India and migrated to Pakistan after independence. Banker by profession,he held high positions in various banks.

His writings, including essays, humor, and satire, exhibit a subtle flow of humor that every reader of Urdu humorous literature associates with Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi.

His writings offer glimpses of social, political, and cultural aspects, interwoven with the beautiful recollections of the past. Mushtaq Yousufi's 5 books, among which include "Chiragh Talay", "Khakam-Badahan", "Zarguzasht", "Aab-i-Gum", and "Sham-e-Sheri-Yaran," have been published.

The government of Pakistan honoured him with Sitara-i-Imtiaz in 1999 and Hilal-i-Imtiaz in 2002 for his remarkable contributions to literature.

After a prolonged illness, Mushtaq Ahmed Yousufi had passed away on June 20, 2018.

