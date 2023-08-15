Open Menu

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch Selected For Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Sumaira FH Published August 15, 2023 | 07:06 PM

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

Professor Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, University of Turbat (UoT) has been selected for the Pakistan Civil Award "Tamgha-i-Imtiaz in recognition of his excellent performance and contributions in the field of literature (writing)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 )

This award was announced on the occasion of Independence Day.

Prof. Dr. Jan Muhammad, Vice Chancellor, University of Turbat, faculty members, administrative staff, and students of the University of Turbat extended their heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch on this remarkable achievement.

Vice Chancellor termed this award as an honor not only for Dr. Abdul Saboor but an honor for Balochistan and the University of Turbat as well. He also termed this honor as a testament and acknowledgment of his exceptional contributions to the literature and scholarly endeavors.

VC said that the University of Turbat's fraternity feels proud to have a high-caliber scholar and literary writer like Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, as a faculty member and administrator at UoT. His achievements and literary work continue to enhance the reputation of UoT as a center of research and academic excellence nationally and worldwide.

