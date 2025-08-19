Literary Organisations, NGOs urge masses to support flood victims on 'World Humanitarian Day'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) World Humanitarian Day on Tuesday celebrated around the globe including Pakistan with enthusiasm and fervor.

On this occasion, literary organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have united to appeal to the nation for collective support for flood-affected families across the country.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD), Prof. Dr. Mohammad Saleem Mazhar, said that literary and cultural organisations all over the world exist to serve humanity by advocating love, peace, and prosperity for all human beings. "These organizations share and celebrate joy and happiness collectively, and stand with people in times of sorrow," he remarked.

He regretted that in Pakistan, a large number of people had lost their loved ones, homes, and livelihoods due to the recent devastating floods, particularly in the northern areas.

"In this crucial time, the victims need our help and support just to survive. It is the need of the hour for all of us to come forward and fulfill our moral and ethical duty to help them," the DG NLPD urged.

He expressed hope that literary and cultural organisations, along with NGOs in Pakistan and abroad, would recognize their responsibility and work for the noble cause of humanity.

Talking to APP, Zohaib Chaudhry, Director of Planning and Promotion at the Sadequain Foundation, called upon literary organisations, NGOs, and the public at large to stand in solidarity with flood victims across the country. "This is a time that demands compassion, unity, and collective responsibility. By extending our support, we not only help rebuild shattered lives but also reaffirm our shared commitment to humanity."

Concluding his remarks, Zohaib emphasized the importance of working together to "spread hope where despair lingers and light where darkness has fallen.

In another interview with APP, Executive Director of the Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights (PCHR), Shafique Chaudhry, said that humanitarian action was not only about providing relief but also about protecting the inherent dignity and rights of every individual. He expressed concern over the recurring floods in different areas of Pakistan which have devastated communities, leaving millions in urgent need of shelter, food, healthcare, and livelihood support.

He called upon social organisations, government bodies, civil society, and the international community to stand in solidarity with flood-affected families and ensure that humanitarian relief and rehabilitation are carried out in line with human rights principles. He reaffirmed that his organisation, PCHR, would remain dedicated to advocating for a human rights–based approach to humanitarian action, where recovery efforts are guided by justice, equity, and respect for human dignity.

Speaking to APP, Ateeq Afridi, CEO of the youth-led non-profit organisation Act of Kindness, said that on this World Humanitarian Day, his organisation stood in solidarity with communities facing hardship, loss, and displacement.

"Humanity is our shared responsibility, and every act of kindness, no matter how small, creates ripples of hope," he added.

He urged the government, the masses, overseas Pakistanis, and NGOs to come forward to help the victims of the recent floods in different parts of the country that claimed many lives and destroyed thousands of homes.

"In this hour of need, they are looking to us. They are part of us. Let us stand united with them and support them," Afridi appealed.

