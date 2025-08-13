ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Literary organizations and non-profit NGOs have urged the nation to plant saplings on Pakistan’s Independence Day instead of buying bells, noisy sirens, and crackers.

In an exclusive interview with APP, Director General (DG) of NLPD Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar on Wednesday said that it was an established reality that due to pollution, global warming has negatively affected the environment.

“We are making our world unlivable with each passing minute. If we don’t address the issue of climate change, our next generation will suffer greatly,” he warned.

“This Independence Day, lets take an oath to plant trees instead of buying items that contribute to the climate crisis, because a clean environment and pure oxygen are the rights of our generations to come,” he added.

He further urged the public to work for a pollution-free Pakistan. “We have planted a large number of saplings at the National Language Promotion Department, Islamabad in the past, and we are continuing this mission with passion,” he proudly shared.

Talking to APP, Zohaib Chaudhry, Director of Planning and Promotion at the literary organization Sadequain Foundation, said that as Pakistan celebrates its 78th Independence Day, citizens should honor the occasion in a way that truly serves the nation’s future.

“This year, instead of loud sirens, bells, or fireworks, let us mark 14th August by planting a sapling — a living symbol of hope, growth, and a greener Pakistan,” he urged.

Zohaib said that each tree planted today will provide shade, cleaner air, and a healthier tomorrow for generations to come.

“Let’s celebrate our freedom by giving back to the land that gave us our identity,” he added.

Javeria Khan, a volunteer at a non-profit organization Rakhshanda Memorial, told APP, “As a social worker, I truly believe Independence Day should be celebrated in a way that benefits our future. Instead of creating noise and pollution, let’s gift our country greenery.”

“This August, with my team, we are planting 3,000 trees across Rawalpindi and Islamabad to ensure cleaner air and a healthier environment for the next generations,” she shared. She urged everyone to join hands and make this Independence Day truly green.

Ateeq Afridi, founder of a leading youth-led volunteer organization, in his Independence Day message, encouraged citizens to celebrate the day with actions that give back to the land. “Planting a tree is not just a tribute to Pakistan today — it’s a gift for generations to come,” he noted.

Rehan Khan, CEO of the non-profit organization Sidra Foundation, told APP that Pakistan is our homeland and it is everyone’s duty to work for its betterment.

He said Pakistan is facing a major climate crisis, adding that impactful change is the need of the hour. “Every year, I conduct many plantation drives across the country, in collaboration with other organizations working for the same cause, at schools, colleges, parks, and green belts, ensuring that the plants are properly taken care of,” he shared.

He urged the nation to buy a plant instead of noisy items this Independence Day, for a greener Pakistan and for the generations to come.

