Literary relations to be enhanced with Portugal: Chairman PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) Prof. Dr. Yousuf Khushk on Thursday said that literary relations with Portugal would be further enhanced in an effective manner.

He stated this in a meeting with the Ambassador of Portugal to Pakistan, Paulo Neves Pocinho, at PAL.

"We will further strengthen the literary ties between Pakistan and Portugal", he said.

He briefed guest about the literary activities taking place under the PAL and the future literary projects and publications.

He stressed that translations were essential for the exchange of literature between Pakistan and Portugal.

The Ambassador of Portugal, Paulo Neves Pocinho, said that the PAL was playing an important role in the promotion of literature.

He appreciated the performance of the PAL and welcomed future plans and expressed interest in working together. Later, the Chairman of PAL presented the publications of the PAL to the Ambassador.

The Portuguese ambassador also presented the publications of Portugal to the Chairman.