Literary session held at PAL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Bazm-e-Ehbab-e-Qalam Pakistan organized a literary session titled "Aik Sham Teen Mehman" at the Pakistan academy of Letters in order to promote the indigenous literature of Pakistan.

Renowned writers Qayum Tahir, Anjum Saleemi and Sumera Naz graced the event as special guests whose essays were narrated by Akbar Niyaz, Qasim Yaqoob and Syeda Huma Sherazi during the session.

Presiding over the session, renowned writer Khawar Ijaz praised the literary efforts of Bazm-e-Ehbab-e-Qalam, stating, "I really want to pay homage to Bazm-e-Ehbab-e-Qalam because the way it provides a platform for writers to showcase their literature is truly remarkable.

" Broadcaster Haider Farooq said that such functions were truly needed to promote literature and culture in the country.

The founder of Bazm-e-Ehbab-e-Qalam Pakistan, Ali Asghar Samar, mentioned that conducting such events for the last fifty years was a hallmark of the society.

Later on, the society conferred Golden Jubilee awards to the literary people.