Literary session in honor of Saeed Ashar arranged at RAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :A literary session in honor of famous poet and writer from Saudi Arabia Saeed Ashar was arranged here under auspices of literary organization 'Irtaqa' in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC).

The ceremony was presided over by senior poet and intellectual Syed Shabi ul Hassan Rizvi while Jamil Yousaf and Mehboob Zafar were chief guests at the occasion.

A poetry recital was also held in which Tahir Baloch, Mujadid Naeem, Khalid Saeed, Khawar Leghari, Sultan Harfi, Shahbaz Rasool, Tamana Sheraz, Mirza Zafar Ullah, Akbar Niazi, Muhammad Zubair, Nusrat Yab Nusrat, Nasir Ali Nasir, Mazhar Aheer, Mazhar Masood, Anwar Zia, Faqi Haider, Riffat Waheed, Gulzar Hussain Gulzar, Asnath Kanwal, Junaid Azar, Dr Farhat Abbas, Hassan Abbas Raza, Naseem Sahar, Saeed Ashar, Mehboob Zafar, Jamil Yousaf and Syed Shabi ul Hassan Rizvi recited their poetry. The session was anchored by Tahir Baloch.