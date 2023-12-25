Open Menu

Literary Session On Book “Sindh Galaal” Held In Sindhi Language Learning Centre

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Saaranga Literary and Cultural Society arranged a study session on the book “Sindh Galaal” written by eminent intellectual Rana Mehboob Akhter here in the Sindhi language learning centre.

Famous scholars, intellectuals and writers of Sindh and Punjab participated and expressed their views on the book.

Author of the book Rana Mehboob Akhter said that He could not be a critic in love because a lover can not be a critic.

He said that he loves soil, civilization, area, country and language an has written this book for him and is dedicated to Sindh.

Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr. Ishaque Samejo said that the meaning of Galaal was red as the writer has described sur and colours of Ajrak as symbolic meaning in the book which clearly describes a positive image of Sindh civilization, history and culture.

Eminent Saraiki poet Riffat Abbas said that this is a learning book as travelling 1500 miles from Multan to Tharparkar and meeting with local people was not an easy task.

Famous writers Akber Leghari, Murtaza Siyal, Ali Dost Aajiz, Akber Soomro, Zaib Sindhi, Mansoor Qadir Junejo and others also attended the literary session.

