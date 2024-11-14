Open Menu

Literary Session On "NAAMWAR" Held At PJA

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM

A literary session on the topic of "NAAMWAR" (Renowned) was held on Thursday at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) which was attended by the renowned novelist, literary figure, poet, and architect Dr. Ghafir Shahzad

Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem welcomed the esteemed guest and introduced him to the under-training judicial officers.

Dr. Shahzad shared his literary inclinations, fictional creations, architectural masterpieces, and educational background with the participants. He also mentioned that he designed the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur, which is one of his notable architectural works.

Dr. Ghafir Shahzad emphasized that literature has a profound impact on the lives of individuals from all walks of life and helps create balance in life.

He encouraged judges to incorporate literature into their daily lives, which would enable them to better understand human issues and the various factors affecting people's lives. He also stressed that judicial officers should take a keen interest in fiction, poetry and specially in architecture, as it would help them understand the human nature, the psychological aspects of people's lives and various discrepancies in Urban Development. This, in turn, would enable them to make more informed decisions in their judicial capacities.

The participants thoroughly enjoyed the literary session with Dr. Ghafir Shahzad and appreciated the Punjab Judicial Academy's initiative to organize such literary sessions on very interesting and informative topic of "Naamwar".

