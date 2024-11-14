Literary Session On "NAAMWAR" Held At PJA
Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2024 | 11:51 PM
A literary session on the topic of "NAAMWAR" (Renowned) was held on Thursday at the Punjab Judicial Academy (PJA) which was attended by the renowned novelist, literary figure, poet, and architect Dr. Ghafir Shahzad
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A literary session on the topic of "NAAMWAR" (Renowned) was held on Thursday at the Punjab Judicial academy (PJA) which was attended by the renowned novelist, literary figure, poet, and architect Dr. Ghafir Shahzad.
Director General Punjab Judicial Academy Justice (Retd) Sardar Ahmad Naeem welcomed the esteemed guest and introduced him to the under-training judicial officers.
Dr. Shahzad shared his literary inclinations, fictional creations, architectural masterpieces, and educational background with the participants. He also mentioned that he designed the shrine of Hazrat Baba Bulleh Shah in Kasur, which is one of his notable architectural works.
Dr. Ghafir Shahzad emphasized that literature has a profound impact on the lives of individuals from all walks of life and helps create balance in life.
He encouraged judges to incorporate literature into their daily lives, which would enable them to better understand human issues and the various factors affecting people's lives. He also stressed that judicial officers should take a keen interest in fiction, poetry and specially in architecture, as it would help them understand the human nature, the psychological aspects of people's lives and various discrepancies in Urban Development. This, in turn, would enable them to make more informed decisions in their judicial capacities.
The participants thoroughly enjoyed the literary session with Dr. Ghafir Shahzad and appreciated the Punjab Judicial Academy's initiative to organize such literary sessions on very interesting and informative topic of "Naamwar".
Recent Stories
Ranieri comes out of retirement to lead hometown club Roma
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop
PMD forecast rain for various parts of country
England recall Steward and Van Poortvliet for South Africa Test
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 15
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnationa ..
VAT fraud ring broken in Europe, 520 mn euros seized: Italian prosecutors
Athletics trials for Quaid-e-Azam inter-provincial games underway
Legal migration to OECD reaches new record in 2023
Biden, Xi arrive in Peru ahead of face-to-face at Asia-Pacific summit
Central bank independence 'fundamental' for good policy: Fed official
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122, Muslim Hands collectively hosts capacity-building training workshop3 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtasib’s Advisor to hold Khuli Katcheri in Azad Kashmir on Nov 154 minutes ago
-
Rana warns PTI to avoid creating unrest through public meeting7 minutes ago
-
International Day for the Prevention of Fight against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime w ..5 minutes ago
-
PTI playing tactics to get NRO: Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif13 minutes ago
-
Govt will not tolerate unrest under the guise of protest: Senator5 minutes ago
-
OPC Punjab vice chairman calls on Governor Punjab5 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of Major Muhammad Haseeb Shaheed offered at Chaklala Garrison5 minutes ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider Khan attends awareness walk on World Diabetes Day5 minutes ago
-
Woman killed in Daska area5 minutes ago
-
BPPRA hosts National PPRAs Advisory Council Meeting 202410 minutes ago
-
Transfer, postings of DIGs ordered5 minutes ago