Literary sessions on Allama Iqbal held at Alhamra

LAHORE, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Two literary sessions on Allama Iqbal were held at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium, on Sunday. In the first session, famous urdu poet and scholar Moeen Nizami shed light on Allama Iqbal's lectures titled "The Reconstruction of Religious Thought in islam". He said that Iqbal strongly condemns malpractice in his teachings. He said that Allama Iqbal always emphasised that people who have faith in themselves will get honour and dignity.

During the second session, Sarosh Alamgir discussed "Iqbal's concept of love" and stressed the need for following teachings of Allama Iqbal to steer the country out of prevailing challenges and transform it into a true Islamic welfare state.

He discussed the sources of confirmation of Iqbal's concepts, philosophical discussions, and knowledge. He said that according to Iqbal's teaching, nations could secure a unique place in the world through their high morality.

Executive Director Alhamra Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra Arts Council was doing its best to promote thinking and teachings of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal among the youth.

Athar Ali Khan said that the sitting was held every Saturday at 4pm at Alhamra Cultural Complex and the interested people could register their Names during the office hours to attend the sitting.