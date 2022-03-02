Literary Society meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Literary Society Sargodha was held on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by newly appointed Director Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha Division Shahzad Ahmed.

It was agreed to take possible steps to promote literature and make the Arts Council more active.

Director Council Shehzad Ahmed said that literature could create an atmosphere of peace and love in the society and keeping in view its importance, the present government was taking various steps for the promotion of writers and poets.

During the meeting, the participants gave suggestions and feedback.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all literary organizations,Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, poets and writers.