UrduPoint.com

Literary Society Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Literary Society meets

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of the Literary Society Sargodha was held on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by newly appointed Director Punjab Council of Arts Sargodha Division Shahzad Ahmed.

It was agreed to take possible steps to promote literature and make the Arts Council more active.

Director Council Shehzad Ahmed said that literature could create an atmosphere of peace and love in the society and keeping in view its importance, the present government was taking various steps for the promotion of writers and poets.

During the meeting, the participants gave suggestions and feedback.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all literary organizations,Assistant Director Adnan Khaliq Bhatti, poets and writers.

Related Topics

Punjab Sargodha All Government Love

Recent Stories

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their ..

Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed wrap up shooting for their upcoming web-series

27 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi calls Fawad Chaudhary

57 minutes ago
 -Rozgar training program: Applications open for on ..

-Rozgar training program: Applications open for on-campus training

1 hour ago
 Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look ..

Erin Holland opens up about the most favorite look of herself at PSL

2 hours ago
 What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

What duty professor will perform post-retirement?

2 hours ago
 realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realm ..

Realme Unveils its Most Premium Flagship the realme GT 2 Pro at the MWC 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>