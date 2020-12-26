UrduPoint.com
Literati Seeks Free Medical Treatment For Ailing Pashto Writer

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Literati seeks free medical treatment for ailing Pashto writer

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A multifaceted Pashto writer Mushtaq Majrooh Saturday tested positive for covid-19 and demanded of the government for free treatment.

According to his son Tuaqeer Ahmad, Mushtaq Majrooh Yousafzai was shifted from Mardan to Peshawar after developing respiratory problem on Monday last.

Fans of the writer have demanded of the KP government to provide free medical treatment to Mushtaq Majrooh as his family couldn't afford huge expenses of a private hospital.

Prominent triangular writer, Prof Nasir Ali Syed, Prof Abaseen Yousafzai and Rokhan Yousafzai and several poets and writers have issued statements on social media asking KP culture department to provide medical facilities to Mushtaq Majrooh Yousafzai forthwith adding that he being a precious asset should be extended every possible assistance.

More Stories From Pakistan

