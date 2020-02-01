Speaking on the theme of "Karachi's Urban Planning, Public Spaces and Garbage Managemnt" on the second day of the Literature Festival held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, Provincial Minister of Information and Labor Saeed Ghani said Karachiites should also play their role for the betterment of the metropolis

He said we have made concerted efforts through a campaign a few months ago to improve Karachi and there is need to own the metropolis by all.

President of Arts Council Ahmed Shah said half of the population still lives in the slum areas of the city.

Arif Hassan said these problems of the city cannot be solved with the departments concerned.

Farhan Anwar and others also expressed their views, while Syed Khawar Mahdi was moderator of the discussion.