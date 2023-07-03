Literature for children: experts stress the importance of child-centric approach

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Experts have emphasized the importance of incorporating children into literature activities for nurturing their minds, needs and interests.

Talking to APP here Monday, an esteemed scholar Professor Dr. Ravish Nadim underscored the significance of children's literature and stressed the need for using a language accessible to pre-teen children when crafting literature, stories, and humor targeted towards them. "For pre-teen children, it is crucial to employ 50 commonly used words from their daily language," he stated.

He said that by using familiar vocabulary, writers can establish a deeper connection with young readers and facilitate better comprehension.

Turning his attention to literature tailored for teenagers, Dr. Ravish suggested that content should be presented using 100-word sentences. He emphasized that when introducing concepts like Shakespeare, science, or ethics to young minds, it is imperative to convey complex ideas in simple and accessible language.

By employing this approach, he said educators and authors can empower adolescents to understand and appreciate diverse subjects.

Dr. Ravish raised concerns about the lack of children's involvement in the manufacturing process of literature in Pakistan and noted that adults predominantly write, read, and critique children's literature, with little input from the target audience.

Moreover, he said that national-level conferences and forums on literature often exclude children from active participation. He highlighted the importance of including children in these platforms, giving them a voice in shaping the literature that directly impacts their growth and development.

Furthermore, Dr. Ravish emphasized the significance of incorporating cartoons in storytelling. "Cartoons serve as a powerful medium to engage young readers, sparking their imagination and fostering a love for literature" he added.

He said that visual elements enhance the overall reading experience, making stories more accessible and captivating for children.

