Literature Is An Artistic Depiction Of Society's Diverse Facets: Director PAC
Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 08:53 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Literature reflects society's culture, history, and collective experiences. It is a beautiful form of expression through which thoughts, emotions, and experiences are artistically presented. Literature is not only a means of entertainment but also a source of intellectualism and emotional training for individuals.
This was said by Director Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi, Sajjad Hussain while chairing a meeting which held on Monday here at the Arts council. Highlighting the role of the council in the promotion of literature, the director informed that over the past three months, more than 20 literary events have been organized at the Arts Council. These included the weekly meeting and poetry session of Halqa Arbab-e-Zauq every Sunday, the book launch event of Dr. Sajid Raheem, a memorial reference for Farzana Naz, daily poetry sessions during Ramadan and the inauguration of Allama Iqbal Public library by the Punjab Arts Council, he said.
Sajjad clarified that PAC was providing its halls and other facilities for all literary events free of charge. This year, a two-day literary conference titled Punjab Rawal Festival was also organized. In the various sessions of the conference, discussions were held on literature, poetry, prose, and literary criticism, he added.
The director PAC further mentioned that several cases for the financial assistance of poets and writers have been sent to the Punjab Writers Welfare Fund, which the Government of Punjab has provided with special grants. The Punjab Arts Council is well aware of its responsibilities for the promotion of literature and it will continue to provide its platform to nurture literature in the future, he said.
