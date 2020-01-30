UrduPoint.com
Literature-lovers Actively Participating For '2nd Edition Of Adab Festival' In Karachi

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 02:52 PM

Literature-lovers actively participating for '2nd edition of Adab Festival' in Karachi

After the successful 1st literature Festival 2019, the 2nd edition of "Adab" festival is all set to take place at the Karachi Arts Council from January 31 (tomorrow) where thousands of enthusiastic literature lovers will actively participate in the event

Talking to private news channel the founder of the festival Ameena Saiyid said, with the aim of celebrating literature in diverse Pakistani languages as well as writers and artists, the 2nd edition of "Adab Festival" will kick start from January 31 and run till February 2, 2020 in Karachi.

She explained the "Adab Festival" will offer a plethora of author discussions ranging from in conversation sessions and panel discussions to masterclasses with favourite famous writers.

She said there was a glorious history of Pakistani language.

Such international event of literature will further enrich our literature.

She said before start of this festival, "We are taking huge response from writers, youth and publishing houses from both home and abroad".

Ameena said this year, new features have been included in the programme, such as a four-day creative writing course, which will be conducted by London-based novelist Aamer Hussein and Shehryar Sheikh, H M Naqvi and others.

Apart from that, colourful music and dance items, along with comedy skit shows, are on the programme's list, which promises to entertain and educate book lovers in the course of three days, she added.

She also stressed the importance of literature festivals, saying that Pakistan had a rich tradition of literature and that we must project it to the world. "We are proud of Pakistani literature," she said.

