Literature Lovers Enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 06:36 PM

Literature lovers enjoy Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was abuzz with literary and artistic fervor on Thursday as literature lovers gathered in large numbers to experience the vibrant activities of the four-day Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival (LALF)

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was abuzz with literary and artistic fervor on Thursday as literature lovers gathered in large numbers to experience the vibrant activities of the four-day Lyallpur Art & Literature Festival (LALF).

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Sarwar Khan encouraged students to actively participate and gain inspiration from the diverse literary events organized by the Senior Tutor Office. He praised the festival as a platform for showcasing intellect, talent, and artistic expression.

In the Qissah All Pakistan Visual and Performing Arts Contest, winners were announced across various categories:

In calligraphy competition, First position was secured by Moizzah Noor from the Punjab College of Law, and the second place was won by Komal Ajmal.

In painting competition, the first place was secured by Rabeel Fatima from the Government College University Faisalabad (GCUF) and the second place was won by Syeda Umama.

In drawing competition, the first place was secured by Areeba Manzoor from the GCUF, and the second place was won by Uswah Tahir.

In the Qissah’25 Visual and Performing Arts Competition, the following winners were recognised for their outstanding performances: Best Actor (Male): FAST Chiniot; Best Actor (Female): MANSUA; Best Production, Best Technical, and Best Direction: GCUF; Best Monologue: FAST Chiniot.

The Visual and Performing Arts Competition was organised by the Art Club, with Senior Tutor Dr Muhammad Iftikhar, Dr. Muhammad Rafay Muzamil, and Muhammad Asif addressing the audience.

