Literature to be promoted across country: Amir Muqam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture Engineer Amir Muqam on Thursday said that all possible efforts will be made for promotion of literature in the country.

He was speaking during the meetings with various delegations in his office.

The delegation of writers from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was led by renowned poet Abbaseen Yousafzai.

Engineer Amir Muqam assured the writer community that their issues will be resolved on priority basis.

He said that every possible effort will be made for the promotion of literature of the country.

A number of people from different regions of the country, particularly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also met the Adviser to the Prime Minister.

Adviser to the Prime Minister personally listened to the people's problems and also ordered resolving it on the spot.

He said that Pakistan Muslim League-N believes in serving the people, adding that present government was taking steps to provide all possible relief to the people.

He said that PML-N believes in practical work and people also firmly believe that Pakistan Muslim League (N) will strengthen the country's economy and bring development and prosperity.