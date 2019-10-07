Lithotripsy Section in Institute of Kidney Diseases inaugurated

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar inaugurated a new section of Lithotripsy in Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Institute of Kidney Diseases where a machine has been installed to break the kidney stone.

This latest machine is not available in any government hospital including Civil and Jinnah hospitals, said a statement.

The machine worth Rs 75 million was out of order in the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and has been shifted here after repairing with a cost of Rs 12.05 million with the help of well-off persons.

In private sector hospitals millions of rupees incurred on breaking of Kidney stones with this machine however in IKD kidney stones breaking facility for ten persons on daily basis would be available now without any cost.

The machine was purchased in 2007 and became out of order in 2010 and KMC could not get it repaired due to non-availability of resources however now it has been installed here with the financial support of city well-offs.

He asked the business and traders community to cooperate with KMC in providing such facilities in their hospitals.