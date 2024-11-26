Litigants face problems in IHC due to PTI protest

The litigants in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday faced severe problems due to the protest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The litigants in Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday faced severe problems due to the protest of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) in the capital.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq could not be available on this day, too, due to which the cause list of court-I has been cancelled.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz also could not hear the intra court appeal of Punjab and Chief Commissioner ICT regarding the ban on prisoners for political discussion.