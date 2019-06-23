litigants term formation of Civil Model Courts a big relief

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :Litigants facing civil trail for generations have termed Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa's announcement of formation of Modal Civil Trial Courts (MCTC), as a big step of relief for aggrieved persons.

Shahid Mehmood, a petitioner talking to APP said he had filed a petition under `Transfer of Property Act 1882', against a person who fraudulently transferred his immovable property but even his case was yet to decided despite passage of over a decade.

He hoped that if his case was transferred to the Civil Modal Courts, he would be able to get justice.

Similarly, Bashir Ahmed, who was in jail since last five years said, he was behind the bars for doing nothing wrong and waiting for justice, however, he got justice from the modal court.

He said my family had become pauper while contesting this case as they had to pay a huge lawyer's fee on almost every hearing.

Chuadhry Bilal Ahmad Mahaar, senior Advocate told that it was not less than a miracle that the MCTC had deposed of 5,800 murder and narcotics cases within 48 days and hoped that civil courts would follow the same track.

He said besides these courts, Model Family Courts, Model Rent Courts, Model Banking Courts and Model Magistrate Courts would also be formed simultaneously to save the time and money of the litigants.

Bilal also informed that earlier 116 judges were working in those model courts however, 57 more judicial officers had been added and moreover every month one judge would be added in every district, which would be a mile stone in the history of the judiciary.

He said through establishment of modal courts pendency of cases would be soon zero which ultimately would be huge relief for litigants and especially for those who run from pillar to post to get justice.

He said that Chief justice has recently announced to establish 116 Gender Based Violence and Child Courts which would be designed differently from regular courts. Children would be given an atmosphere just like a home and women would feel comfortable to speak about their problems.

Similarly, another senior lawyer Anwar ul Haq expressing his views said despite decreasingof business of lawyers, legal fraternity appreciate this face track of dispensation of justice.

He said in this way not only burden of work would be reduced from the judges but also from the lawyers and they could give proper time to the case study.