UrduPoint.com

Littering, Irresponsible Tourism Mars Scenic Beauty Of Margallas

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Littering, irresponsible tourism mars scenic beauty of Margallas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The mesmerising Margalla Hills National Park is facing serious threat of plastic pollution due to littering and irresponsible tourism is damaging the natural environment of the national park home to numerous species of flora and fauna.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) is the custodian of the national park that regularly endeavours to exhort the visitors and tourists to change their behaviour towards nature and preserve this pristine natural preserve, an IWMB official told APP when approached to respond on the issue.

He said the Margalla Hills National Park's flora and fauna was facing serious risks of survival due to frequent fires in peak season, and irresponsible visitors polluting the natural environment with their non-degradable injurious plastic waste.

He said the National Park was spreading over 17,386 hectares area having six hiking tracks or trails out of which four were opened for the public. He added that above 17,000 regular hikers and birds watchers visit the trails every week.

The IWMB official regretted that the regular trekkers had a docile and careful attitude towards nature as they used to venture with professional purpose. However, the seasonal visitors with just a recreational motive played havoc in the nature and used to do littering in the national park that was damaging to the health of wild animals, he added.

To a question, he said the IWMB staff used to check every visitor prior to entering the trails but some people who were entering from shortcuts or other alternate routes from within in the national park near Monal and other routes leading to Daman-e-Koh used to bring food items and then leave their trash to roam in the national park.

He said the conservation of nature was a shared responsibility and individual role in realising the worth of nature was imperative to achieve the goal of zero waste and plastic free national park.

/395//778

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th April 2022

7 hours ago
 Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - M ..

Russia Evacuated 716 From Mariupol on Saturday - Ministry

15 hours ago
 Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, ba ..

Rumours about change in Army leadership absurd, baseless: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain ..

17 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control do ..

Pakistan Sports Board for a proposal to control doping in sports

17 hours ago
 Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

Indian troops martyr youth in IIOJK

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.