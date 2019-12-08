UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Little Art Holds Film Making Workshop At NTU

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 03:50 PM

Little Art holds film making workshop at NTU

FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::A five-day film making workshop was organised by the Little Art at National Textile University (NTU) here.

According to a press release, the workshop was part of the second phase of little art programme 'Equally Laud'.

On this occasion, a best film was screened after its selection from movies screened in South Asia Youth Film Festival.

Meanwhile, a dialogue was also held about rights of Pakistani women.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Women Textile From Best Asia

Recent Stories

UAE 5G Conference begins in Dubai

40 minutes ago

When half the human race is left behind, the entir ..

40 minutes ago

DP World Sokhna to facilitate trade, logistics in ..

55 minutes ago

Emirates Diplomatic Academy hosts first Economic D ..

2 hours ago

AED100 million for development of Saih Shuaib-Al F ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Dec 8, 2019 in Pakistan

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.