Little Art holds film making workshop at NTU

FAISALABAD, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) ::A five-day film making workshop was organised by the Little Art at National Textile University (NTU) here.

According to a press release, the workshop was part of the second phase of little art programme 'Equally Laud'.

On this occasion, a best film was screened after its selection from movies screened in South Asia Youth Film Festival.

Meanwhile, a dialogue was also held about rights of Pakistani women.