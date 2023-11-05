Open Menu

Little Art Official Attends Moot On Global Citizenship Education

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Little Art official attends moot on Global Citizenship Education

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Umair Mushtaq, senior manager at The Little Art, was in the distinguished panel of speakers at the Unesco’s 8th International Conference on Global Citizenship Education.

The conference was co-organised by Unesco Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding and Ministry of Education and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Korea.

The conference was held in Seoul.

The conference provided a dynamic platform to explore the challenges and possibilities surrounding global citizenship education and its role in facilitating transformative learning for critical empowerment. The Little Art's commitment to fostering global citizenship and promoting transformative education was prominently showcased during the conference.

