Little Boy Killed As Roof Collapses

Sun 23rd June 2019 | 03:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2019 ) :A six-year-old boy was killed as roof of room of his house was collapsed in Nazirabad Colony in the city hereon Sunday.

The police sources said that roof of room of a house in Nazirabad colony collapsed, falling down on a little boy.

The boy suffered severe wounds and was rushed to the hospital. He, however, succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The victim was identified as six-year-old Ali Raza.

The police said the house was in very dilapidated condition. According to preliminary investigation report, the family was living in rented house that was in very dilapidated condition.

