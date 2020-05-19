UrduPoint.com
Little Possibility Of Heat Wave In Karachi On Wednesday: Met Office

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 06:55 PM

Little possibility of heat wave in Karachi on Wednesday: Met Office

The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast that latest meteorological data analysis indicated continued prevalence of westerly/southwesterly surface wind flow over Karachi and such there is hardly any possibility of heat wave now

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast that latest meteorological data analysis indicated continued prevalence of westerly/southwesterly surface wind flow over Karachi and such there is hardly any possibility of heat wave now.

The Met Office in its heatwave alert said that weather is likely to remain hot and humid with maximum temperatures range of 38-40 degrees centigrade.

In its weather forecast the Met Office said that the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 38 to 40 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 60 to 70 per cent humidity in Karachi, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province of Sindh during the next 24 hours.

