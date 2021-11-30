Little work done on human tragedy resulted from Fall of Dhaka: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain after watching Fizza Ali's 'Khel Khel Mein' premiere has said that limited work was done on human tragedy resulted from the Fall of Dhaka.

In a tweet, he recommended 'Khel Khel Mein' as a must watch movie for all.

He congratulated the movie's entire team for managing a tough topic during the play.