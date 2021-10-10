UrduPoint.com

Live Music Performance, Video Screening Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

Live Music performance, video screening held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint and Eco Records organized live music show and music video screening on Sunday.

Music video titled "Sangdil Sheher" by Ali Ashraf and "Beware" by Gintaara music band was screened at Lok Virsa, said a statement issued here.

Ali Ashraf, a singer, songwriter and the Founder Chief Executive Officer of Echo Records, who has successfully dabbled music for many years and recently had released a number of catchy singles during quarantine and pandemic performed in the show.

Gintaara, a music band fusing vocals from various corners of the world in a contemporary style, is a comparatively fresh group of singers who will launch their new music video this Sunday.

The independent music group was met its fans to entertain them at the Hill Joint Amphitheatre, Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

Gintaara, however, screening its music video titled "Beware" starring seven different vocalists from the band.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad World Music Sunday From

Recent Stories

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seed ..

NCM Director-General highlights role of cloud seeding as catalyst for reengineer ..

1 hour ago
 Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is t ..

Local Press: UAE&#039;s net zero plan by 2050 is the only way

2 hours ago
 October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for ..

October 21 confirmed as public sector holiday for Prophet&#039;s birthday

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 10th October 2021

4 hours ago
 Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s the ..

Madrid, Cordoba celebrate Sultan Al Qasimi’s theatrical legacy

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.