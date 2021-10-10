Live Music performance, video screening held

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage -Lok Virsa in collaboration with Hill Joint and Eco Records organized live music show and music video screening on Sunday.

Music video titled "Sangdil Sheher" by Ali Ashraf and "Beware" by Gintaara music band was screened at Lok Virsa, said a statement issued here.

Ali Ashraf, a singer, songwriter and the Founder Chief Executive Officer of Echo Records, who has successfully dabbled music for many years and recently had released a number of catchy singles during quarantine and pandemic performed in the show.

Gintaara, a music band fusing vocals from various corners of the world in a contemporary style, is a comparatively fresh group of singers who will launch their new music video this Sunday.

The independent music group was met its fans to entertain them at the Hill Joint Amphitheatre, Lok Virsa, Islamabad.

Gintaara, however, screening its music video titled "Beware" starring seven different vocalists from the band.

