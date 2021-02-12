Live musical concert at Lok Virsa tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The greatest concert with live music,dance and comedy will be held on February 13 at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The event was arranged byDolphin's Communication and Red N Black Outfit.

They will featuring well-Known singers including, Abrar Ul Haq, Sahir Ali Bagga and Muskan Jay.

According to an official, leading singers will perform on the stage with their melodious voices andspell bound performances.

The event will also include more activities including food stalls,color war, Unlimited dance,live singing,live Dj's performance and games.

The night will arranged to mesmerize the citizens of twin cities with heart-felt music,he added.He said thatthe event will provide healthy entertainment to the citizens.