Live stock affected by breach of Rohri canal vaccinated

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) The Livestock Department of Sanghar is continuing its efforts to treat and vaccinate livestock affected by the breach of the Rohri Canal.

Under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Sanghar, Imran-ul-Hassan Khwaja, the Livestock Department, led by Deputy Director Dr. Dost Akbar Mari, is running a camp at the Public school Tando Adam and in adjacent areas to provide treatment and vaccination to prevent diseases in animals.

So far, 20,075 animals in the affected areas of three Union Councils Faqir Sher Muhammad Dero, Mitho Khoso and Kunb Darho—have been vaccinated against diseases including 11,098 small animals and 8,977 large animals.

Additionally, 1,338 animals have been treated, including 798 small and 540 large animals.

Dr. Dost Akbar Mari, Dr. Khushi Muhammad and Dr. Altaf Ahmed Shah informed the media that teams are present in the affected areas and can be contacted for any advice or treatment.

Relevant officials, including Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Mari, Dr. Amir Lakho, Manthar Burdi, Shams Lighari, Mehar Khaskheli, Azam Brohi, and Ghulam Ali, were also present at the camp.