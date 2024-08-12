Live stock department celebrates Independence Day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Livestock department started preparation of independence day like elsewhere across the country with spirit of unity and patriotism.

Following the celebration, buildings and hospitals of the livestock department are being decorated with flags and lightning reflecting big and minor portions of the country's flag and picture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

DG Livestock department, Southern Punjab, Mohammed Ashraf said in a statement that independence was the solemn and the great blessing of Allah Almighty.

We must have respected sacrifices were made by our forefathers for liberation of country from nearly a century- old colonial occupation.

He asked the people to offer nawafils of gratitude for granting such a wonderful land on the earth by the God.

He further asked to pray for freedom of the people of Kashmir and Palestine as well on the day of Independence.