Live Stock Department Celebrates Independence Day
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2024 | 11:50 AM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) Livestock department started preparation of independence day like elsewhere across the country with spirit of unity and patriotism.
Following the celebration, buildings and hospitals of the livestock department are being decorated with flags and lightning reflecting big and minor portions of the country's flag and picture of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.
DG Livestock department, Southern Punjab, Mohammed Ashraf said in a statement that independence was the solemn and the great blessing of Allah Almighty.
We must have respected sacrifices were made by our forefathers for liberation of country from nearly a century- old colonial occupation.
He asked the people to offer nawafils of gratitude for granting such a wonderful land on the earth by the God.
He further asked to pray for freedom of the people of Kashmir and Palestine as well on the day of Independence.
Recent Stories
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ
Realme to Unveil World’s Fastest Charging Technology at 828 Fan Festival
Over 100 Palestinians martyred in Israeli strike during prayer in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing in Sheikhupura2 minutes ago
-
Father, son killed in accident on Indus highway42 minutes ago
-
Arshad Nadeem pledges to keep shinning, thanks nation for unwavering support52 minutes ago
-
Satirist recounts how South Punjab's historic Emerson college survived post 1947 partition troubles1 hour ago
-
Kids lead patriotic fervour as Pakistan gears up for 14th August celebrations1 hour ago
-
Swat valley's hidden gem 'Madyan town' opens its doors for tourists1 hour ago
-
Independence is priceless; Lala Nazar Hussain recounts ordeal of 1947's migration2 hours ago
-
Parliament's legislative authority is supreme: Rana Sanaullah12 hours ago
-
CM pays homage to Lieutenant Aziz12 hours ago
-
AJK minister urges media to amplify Kashmir cause, promises support for press club12 hours ago
-
Minorities in Balochistan fully protected: Bugti12 hours ago
-
Kotri barrage to attain medium flood in coming days12 hours ago