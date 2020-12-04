UrduPoint.com
Live Stock Provides Services Free Of Cost To Breeders: Babar Nadeem

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

Live stock provides services free of cost to breeders: Babar Nadeem

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Live stock department was providing all veterinary service free of cost to promote livestock sector and to enhance milk and meat production in the province.

In this regard, all the staff have been directed to provide the cattle breeders all the facilities including medicines, Free immunizations as well as up to date treatment facilities by conducting door-to-door visit through mobile veterinary hospital, said Director Live Stock Syed Badar Nadeem.

By organizing Farmer's Day, cattle breeders are also being made aware of the effects of changing seasons and measures to protect animals especially small cattle from cold, he said.

He urged the farmers that in winter season all animals especially small animals and calves should be taken out for grazing after sun exposure and in the evening before sunset, tied inside the houses or fences and use fresh water.

