UrduPoint.com

Live Streaming System Installed In Islamabad High Court

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Live streaming system installed in Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s IT department had installed live streaming system in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s IT department had installed live streaming system in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

According to the details, the court proceeding would be on aired live in limited and trial basis.

The Journalist Association of IHC would also give suggestions regarding the live telecast of proceeding.

After the successful of trial, anyone would be able to view the court proceeding live on IHC's website.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

6 held for possessing illegal arms

6 held for possessing illegal arms

23 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks court's approval to travel abroa ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks court's approval to travel abroad

24 seconds ago
 Wasim Akram for combating climate change

Wasim Akram for combating climate change

27 seconds ago
 Netherlands Plans to Deliver Self-Propelled Artill ..

Netherlands Plans to Deliver Self-Propelled Artillery Installations to Ukraine - ..

31 seconds ago
 Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

Abducted girl recovered after 7 months

1 hour ago
 Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year br ..

Large Hadron Collider restarts after three-year break

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.