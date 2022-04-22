Live streaming system installed in Islamabad High Court

The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s IT department had installed live streaming system in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC)'s IT department had installed live streaming system in the court of Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

According to the details, the court proceeding would be on aired live in limited and trial basis.

The Journalist Association of IHC would also give suggestions regarding the live telecast of proceeding.

After the successful of trial, anyone would be able to view the court proceeding live on IHC's website.