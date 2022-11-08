Live wall paintings competition held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A live wall paintings competition was held among students of schools and colleges to pay tribute to the poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal in connection with Iqbal Week.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi visited Government Allama Iqbal Degree College Khadim Ali Road with Deputy Director Colleges Professor Shams Ali and CEO education Tariq Rathore.

A total of 35 teams participated in the Live Painting Competitions organized by the Higher and school Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said various sportscompetitions were being organized , while the Iqbal Night, All-Pakistan Mushaira would also beorganized.