UrduPoint.com

Live Wall Paintings Competition Held

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Live wall paintings competition held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :A live wall paintings competition was held among students of schools and colleges to pay tribute to the poet of the East Allama Dr Muhammad Iqbal in connection with Iqbal Week.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi visited Government Allama Iqbal Degree College Khadim Ali Road with Deputy Director Colleges Professor Shams Ali and CEO education Tariq Rathore.

A total of 35 teams participated in the Live Painting Competitions organized by the Higher and school Education.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said various sportscompetitions were being organized , while the Iqbal Night, All-Pakistan Mushaira would also beorganized.

Related Topics

Education Road Government

Recent Stories

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee ret ..

 Arshad Sharif’s killing: Inquiry committee returns home from Kenya

13 minutes ago
 Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police ..

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan: Punjab police submit record of FIR in Supre ..

24 minutes ago
 Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

58 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

2 hours ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

3 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.