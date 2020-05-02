UrduPoint.com
Livelihood-loss-affectees Can Apply For Ehsaas Emergency Cash Aid : Dr. Sania Nishtar

Sat 02nd May 2020 | 11:52 PM

Prime Ministers Special Assistant on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar Saturday said Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a web-portal to solicit Ehsaas Emergency Cash aid applications from COVID-19 livelihood-loss-affectees (category-4) and announced to commit COVID-19 fund to those who will qualify for assistance

In her tweet, Dr. Nishtar said that the Category-4 beneficiaries who qualify for PM's COVID-19 fund assistance will get Ehsaas Emergency Cash of Rs. 12,000. The livelihood-loss-affectees can apply at https://ehsaaslabour.nadra.gov.pk/ehsaas/.

The COVID-19 fund would continue to be realized for those in need of assistance and for each rupee donated by donors, Rs.

4 will be committed by the Government.

The existing transparency principles, rule-based controls, and deployment of data analytics that have been applied to Ehsaas Emergency Cash transfers will be fully upheld for the selection of category-4 beneficiaries who qualify for PM's COVID-19 fund.

To ensure integrity,beneficiary identification will be free from human interference, she said.

Alongside, PM's COVID19 fund payments will be fully biometric and tehsil-level data of number of beneficiaries paid and real time bank disbursement and withdrawal information will be made public, Dr. Nishtar added.

