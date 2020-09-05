UrduPoint.com
Lively Nations Always Remember Sacrifices Of Their Martyrs: Aamir Dogar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 04:58 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Whip National Assembly Malik Aamir Dogar said that lively nations always remember their martyrs.

While addressing a rally in connection with Defence Day, organized by Civil Society Network and Shama Banaspatti, Malik Aamir Dogar stated that they were proud of their martyrs.

He paid rich tribute to the martyrs who laid their lives to protect dear homeland and stated that young generations should be imparted awareness about sacrifices.

He urged upon masses to keep demonstrating complete unity into their ranks so that enemy could not dare to cast evil eye towards the country. On this occasion, Dilawar Jaan, Shahid Mahmood Ansari, Dr Hamayun Shahzad and others also spoke. They stated that armed forces foil the nefarious designs of enemy during Indo-Pak war 1965.

