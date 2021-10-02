UrduPoint.com

Liver Transplant Treatment Upto Rs 5 Mln Under Sehat Card Plus To Start By January: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 06:10 PM

Liver transplant treatment upto Rs 5 mln under Sehat Card Plus to start by January: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Taimur Khan Jhagra on Saturday said that provincial government would cover the liver transplant treatment cost up to Rs. 5 million under Sehat Card Plus.

The minister held a meeting director Sehat Sahulat Programme, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Mohammad Riaz Tanoli to discuss various matters to improve the health coverage under the Sehat Card Plus.

The liver transplant facility would start by January next year.

In a statement , he said that , just held a review of key actions on the Sehat Card Plus programme with programme head Riaz Tanoli.

This programme will get better and better".

He said Liver transplant treatment up to Rs. 50 lacs operational by January 1, as approved by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The minister said package for all ex-FATA residents to be upgraded by January 1, to be at par with the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkwa.

The minister said that new independent continuous third party monitoring of the programme contract to be signed by October to further increase oversight and transparency of the programme.

