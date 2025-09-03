Open Menu

Livestock Active In Flood-hit Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Livestock active in flood-hit areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The livestock department had set up three flood camps for cattle in Talibwala,

Hilalpurr and Midh Ranjha.

Aditional Director Livestock Dr Tanveer Ashraf kalyar on Wednesday said the livestock

department had set up seven mobile veternary dispansories as well and 112 officials with

motorcycles who were providing veccination, fodder and treatment to cattle in

flood-hit areas.

he said that at Talib wala camp 26,750 animals had been vaccinated whereas 4910 animals

had been treated and 4600-kg fodder had also been provided.

